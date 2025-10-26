Longevity Is A Good Problem — If You Can Afford It

According to India Data Map, India’s life expectancy in 2025 stands at 72.5 years. But this number tells only part of the story. Urban India clocks an average of 73.3 years, while rural trails at about 69.2 years. States like Himachal and Kerala are leading the pack with women expected to live well beyond 77.

Retirement planning isn’t just about surviving, but truly living; Urban retirees now plan to stay professionally active past 60, with consulting, and second innings jobs coming into the mainstream. Even Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth, adds, "The whole idea of retirement is also going to change. My boss is 69 and I wouldn’t want him to retire for the next 20 years. The more he works, the richer his mind stays."