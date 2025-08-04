'We Should Not Trap Young People In Debt': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Warns Against Heavy Loan Burden For US Degrees

Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu has urged Indian students and parents to be cautious about taking hefty education loans for foreign degrees, especially amid a weakening job market. He shared the story of an IT student burdened by a massive education loan, and struggling to find a job due to both the market downturn and the shifts in US immigration policies under US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Vembu shared that the student had borrowed Rs 70 lakh ($80,000) at 12% interest for a master’s degree from a lesser-known US college.

“The problem: The job scene in IT is bad, especially for foreign students, and payments on the loan are starting soon,” his post read.

“I don't know what we could do in this situation because we have not been hiring much as we transform ourselves for the AI era. That caution in hiring is also because we have a policy of not resorting to lay-offs,” Vembu added, outlining that this is not an isolated case.