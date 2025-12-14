Want To Quit Your Job And Chase Your Passion? 8 Things To Consider Before Taking The Plunge

Stories of professionals leaving high-paying corporate jobs to follow their passions always captures attention.

Most recently, a Chennai-based techie resigned from her Rs 30 lakh-per-annum job to travel full-time, calling it the biggest decision of her life. Earlier, a Bengaluru woman quit her HR job, which paid her Rs 1.5 lakh a month, to pursue baking.

These stories are motivating, but such decisions work best when done after meticulous planning rather than on impulse.