Wall Street Near Record Highs: How Can Indians Invest In US Stocks? Here's A Simple Guide
Indian investors need to open a global trading account and complete KYC verification through the online trading platform of a registered brokerage firm.
The rapid rise of the fintech sector in India has enabled Indian investors to explore investment opportunities overseas, especially in booming markets like the United States. Global equities have become more accessible for Indian investors due to the proliferation of Portfolio Management Services (PMS), global trading platforms and fintech apps. As the US stocks have reached record highs in the last few days, it could be an opportune time for Indian investors to gain from the booming US market.
Indian investors can explore a wide range of options from stocks of top global tech giants like Apple, Google and Meta to popular ETFs and index funds.
The key US stock indices reached record high levels on Friday, after the potential China trade deal progress and anticipation of another interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The Dow closed above 47,000 for the first time on Friday after September’s Consumer Price Index data showed annual inflation had heated up but less than expected, as per a CNN report.
Key indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, also rallied to new record highs on Oct. 24. The S&P 500 Index rose by 0.79% while the Dow Jones Industrials Index rallied1.01%. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 Index advanced 1.04%.
Amid the boom in the US market, Indian investors can explore the opportunities to reap benefits through the new-age digital trading platforms that offer simple and secure ways to invest in US equities.
How To Invest In US Equities
· To start investing in US stocks, Indian investors need to follow a few simple steps:
· Open a global trading account with a registered brokerage firm
· Complete the KYC verification by submitting documents like identity proof, address proof, PAN and bank account details.
· Some trading platforms may also ask for additional documents for compliance and legal requirements.
· Once the account is set up, you can add funds and start trading in American stocks.
Many international brokers are also offering overseas trading accounts for Indian investors.
Advantages of Investing in US Equities
· Access to top global companies across industries offers an opportunity to minimise risks through diversification, while maximising returns from their growth.
· Exposure to US stocks may help to minimise risks during a downturn in domestic markets.
· Many brokers are allowing the opening of free trading accounts for Indian investors.
· Investments in American stocks can be made starting at as little as $10.
· For long-term investors, investments at regular intervals also minimise risks due to the advantage of dollar-cost averaging.
Key Factors To Keep In Mind
Before investing in US stocks, it’s important for Indian investors to know about regulatory restrictions, compliance norms and transaction-related guidelines.
Currency exchange rates and capital gains taxes could also reduce your actual returns from the US stocks. Tax compliance in both countries could be a tedious task for many investors.
Market volatilities arising from global economic factors and geopolitical issues could also pose a serious risk for investors. It’s also advisable to consistently monitor currency exchange rates as they can impact the overall value of your portfolio in rupee terms.
To conclude, Indian investors can easily access American stocks with today’s tech-driven trading platforms. It’s advisable to take a balanced approach and remain watchful of all key factors while ensuring compliance as per Indian laws and RBI rules for seamless investing.