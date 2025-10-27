Wall Street Near Record Highs: How Can Indians Invest In US Stocks? Here's A Simple Guide

The rapid rise of the fintech sector in India has enabled Indian investors to explore investment opportunities overseas, especially in booming markets like the United States. Global equities have become more accessible for Indian investors due to the proliferation of Portfolio Management Services (PMS), global trading platforms and fintech apps. As the US stocks have reached record highs in the last few days, it could be an opportune time for Indian investors to gain from the booming US market.

Indian investors can explore a wide range of options from stocks of top global tech giants like Apple, Google and Meta to popular ETFs and index funds.

The key US stock indices reached record high levels on Friday, after the potential China trade deal progress and anticipation of another interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The Dow closed above 47,000 for the first time on Friday after September’s Consumer Price Index data showed annual inflation had heated up but less than expected, as per a CNN report.

Key indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, also rallied to new record highs on Oct. 24. The S&P 500 Index rose by 0.79% while the Dow Jones Industrials Index rallied1.01%. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 Index advanced 1.04%.

Amid the boom in the US market, Indian investors can explore the opportunities to reap benefits through the new-age digital trading platforms that offer simple and secure ways to invest in US equities.