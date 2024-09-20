Victim Of Financial Fraud? Here’s What to Do Immediately

The moment you suspect fraud, your first step should be to call your bank immediately. Time is of the essence when it comes to limiting damage. Most banks offer 24/7 fraud helplines for exactly this scenario. Freezing your account can prevent further unauthorized transactions.

Shetty emphasises, “The first thing you should do is inform your bank immediately. If you act quickly, they can block the scam and sometimes even reverse the transaction.” The RBI's Zero Liability Policy further protects you: if you report unauthorized transactions within three days, you won’t be liable for any loss. In 2023 alone, fraud cases involving bank transactions totaled Rs 36,342 crores, underscoring the importance of swift action.

After contacting your bank, file an FIR with your local police. For cyber-related fraud, you can also report it on India’s cybercrime portal (cybercrime.gov.in). Filing an FIR is crucial for documenting the crime and increases your chances of recovering lost funds.

The RBI reported 4,071 cyber fraud cases in the fiscal year 2023, highlighting the need for formal documentation when addressing fraudulent activities.