DA Hike: Uttarakhand Declares 3% Rise In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Diwali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved to hike the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners, ANI reported. The state government hiked DA and dearness relief by 3%.

Employees and pensioners will receive the revised DA and dearness relief along with their October salary, which will be credited on Nov 1.

The increase in DA and DR will be applicable to state government and local body employees, Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The hike in DA came ahead of Diwali. It's the second state to follow such a move after Uttar Pradesh. The Government of Uttar Pradesh announced a 3% hike in DA and DR as Diwali gift, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X and extended congratulations to state government employees and pensioners.

The decision would uplift the standard of living for 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners.

CM Yogi said that this move will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of the satisfaction, security, and prosperity in lives of 28 lakh people.