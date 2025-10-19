DA Hike: Uttarakhand Declares 3% Rise In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Diwali
DA Hike: Employees and pensioners will receive the revised DA and dearness relief along with their October salary, which will be credited on Nov 1.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved to hike the dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners, ANI reported. The state government hiked DA and dearness relief by 3%.
The increase in DA and DR will be applicable to state government and local body employees, Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.
The hike in DA came ahead of Diwali. It's the second state to follow such a move after Uttar Pradesh. The Government of Uttar Pradesh announced a 3% hike in DA and DR as Diwali gift, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X and extended congratulations to state government employees and pensioners.
The decision would uplift the standard of living for 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners.
CM Yogi said that this move will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of the satisfaction, security, and prosperity in lives of 28 lakh people.
On Oct 16, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 3% hike in DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners. The DA rate has increased from 55% to 58%, according to a statement.
On Oct 15, the Karnataka Government hiked DA and DR rate by 2% as well as for its state government employees and pensioners.
Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh have also raised DA recently.
What Is Dearness Allowance?
Dearness allowance is a component of salary paid to employees of public sector undertakings to offset the impact of inflation and rising living costs. It is calculated as a percentage of basic salary.
Dearness allowance gets revised twice a year based on the consumer price index. It is taxable and varies depending on factors like basic pay and inflation rate.