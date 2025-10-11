Using Credit Cards For Wedding Expenses: Reward Points vs Interest Risk

Weddings in India are often large and lively occasions. They usually involve several ceremonies, lavish venues, and days of celebration. Although traditions and customs vary from one region to another, the one thing that rarely changes is how costly the celebrations can be.

Many couples spend their life savings on their special day. When that’s not enough, borrowing becomes necessary to bring their wedding dreams to life. With the wedding season underway, it’s wise to consider different funding options.

In this guide, we will consider the pros and cons of using credit cards for funding wedding expenses.