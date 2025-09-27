UPS Vs NPS: What Central Government Employees Should Know As Sept 30 Deadline Nears

Central government employees face an important Sept. 30 deadline to choose between remaining under the existing National Pension System which is known as the NPS, or switching to the Unified Pension System or the UPS.

Under UPS, the employees will be eligible for an assured, inflation-index pension with a guaranteed minimum payout; whereas NPS is a market-linked scheme with potentially higher pensions, but comes along with risks.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has issued rules and clarifications to guide their decision. The central government, on Sept. 2, enabled a one-time switch option from UPS to NPS for those who opt for the former. The decision is to be taken by Sept. 30.

Employees can switch to NPS later only once and will be unable to switch back to UPS. The option must be exercised at least one year before superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement or VRS. If employees fail to choose the switch to NPS before these deadline, they will continue under UPS.