Two Retirees, Rs 2 Crore Savings Each: CA Explains Why Their Financial Futures Look So Different

A sizeable fund may not ensure financial security after retirement due to multiple factors. Even when the numbers look identical on paper for two colleagues or friends with a similar retirement corpus, the financial outcomes could be different. Chartered Accountant Abhishek Walia recently illustrated this through an example.

He cited the example of two retirees, each with savings of Rs 2 crore, both planning to withdraw Rs 1 lakh a month over the next 25 years. Yet one runs out of money by the age of 72, while the other still has funds left at 90 years.

According to Walia, the difference lies in what financial planners call sequencing risk.

“Two people retire with the same Rs 2 crore savings. Both plan to withdraw Rs 1 lakh a month for the next 25 years. By 72 years, one is broke. By 90 years, the other still has money. How? It’s because of something called sequencing risk,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.