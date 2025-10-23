Travelling Abroad? Here's How You Can Win Gold Through Referrals
Verified Atlys users will receive rewards ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 in the form of digital gold.
A new referral scheme announced this week can make your upcoming international trip more rewarding. You just need to refer new users to earn digital gold from Atlys, a leading visa processing platform. Once the referrals complete and pay for a visa application through Atlys, it will lead to rewards in the form of digital gold.
On Oct. 22, 2025, Atlys announced a partnership with gold technology firm Jar to offer digital gold to existing customers who refer others to their services. Verified Atlys users can earn digital gold rewards when someone they refer successfully submits and pays for a visa application.
Under the scheme, Atlys and Jar will distribute up to one kilogram of gold in total, available to participants on a first‑come, first‑served basis.
The value of the reward differs depending on the destination, with amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. The reward amounts will be converted into gold based on the prevailing market price once the payment is made via Atlys.
Reward Amounts Under Referral Scheme
Registered Atlys users can get reward amounts up to Rs 5,000 depending on the visa destination. The amount can be converted into digital gold at the prevailing market price on the payout date. Here are the details:
US visa referrals: Rs 5,000
UK and France: Rs 3,500
Switzerland, Australia, Italy, China and Germany: Rs 2,500
Japan: Rs 1,200
Other destinations: Rs 500 to Rs 1,000
The Atlys customers can receive and access the digital gold through the Jar app. The 24K digital gold of 99.9% purity can be bought and sold through the Jar account.
Key Factors To Keep In Mind Before Opting For Digital Gold Rewards
Select the right platform: Many travel-related companies offer referral programmes. The services offered can range from flight booking to forex services and travel insurance. Before signing up, check the terms and conditions of the platform’s referral programme.
Understand the referral process: Most referral programmes will require you to create an account on the platform and locate the referral section. Typically, you would be required to share a link or code with friends, family, or colleagues planning to travel abroad. Once your referrals sign up or make a qualifying transaction, you earn rewards.
Maximise your benefits: To maximise your chances of earning rewards, you need to share your referral link smartly. Post about your travel experiences on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, or LinkedIn, subtly including your referral link.
Current Gold Price In India
Gold prices in India currently stand at Rs 12,508 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 11,465 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 9,381 per gram for 18 carat gold.
It is often regarded as a safe investment. If you know someone who needs to travel soon, you can make use of referrals to win some gold yourself.