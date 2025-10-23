Travelling Abroad? Here's How You Can Win Gold Through Referrals

A new referral scheme announced this week can make your upcoming international trip more rewarding. You just need to refer new users to earn digital gold from Atlys, a leading visa processing platform. Once the referrals complete and pay for a visa application through Atlys, it will lead to rewards in the form of digital gold.

On Oct. 22, 2025, Atlys announced a partnership with gold technology firm Jar to offer digital gold to existing customers who refer others to their services. Verified Atlys users can earn digital gold rewards when someone they refer successfully submits and pays for a visa application.

Under the scheme, Atlys and Jar will distribute up to one kilogram of gold in total, available to participants on a first‑come, first‑served basis.