Why Grandparents’ Gold Jewellery May Not Impress Gen Z

A diamond is forever, and the shiny rock looks great with almost everything, but you have your grandmother’s gold necklace on the other hand, treasured for decades — a symbol of tradition and family legacy. Now, contrast that with today's young professionals—many of whom are opting for sleek, modern jewellery, often adorned with sparkling diamonds or chic minimalist designs.

The shift from traditional gold to new-age diamonds is not just a change in style but also reflects deeper generational changes in financial priorities, attitudes toward wealth, and evolving values around sustainability.

With diamonds becoming more accessible and gold’s traditional hold loosening, the Indian jewellery landscape is transforming. But what’s driving this shift, and what does it mean for both consumers and the jewellery industry?