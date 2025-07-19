Top Travel Credit Cards: Features, Charges And Benefits Compared
Here’s how some of the top travel credit cards in India in 2025 fare in comparison
Credit card companies are introducing customised cards to cater to the needs of customers across various segments. Today, consumers can choose from a wide range of credit cards designed for shopping, dining, entertainment, and more.
If you are an avid traveller or if have a lot of work-related travel, a travel credit card could be more beneficial for you. Travel credit cards provide rewards, complimentary airport lounge access and attractive deals on hotel and flight bookings.
Here’s a comparison of some of the best travel credit cards in India in 2025.
Top Travel Credit Cards In India
1. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card
Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card holders can enjoy complimentary access to domestic airport lounges up to 18 times and international lounges up to 12 times annually. Benefits of the card are divided into three tiers: silver, gold and platinum. The card offers a welcome benefit of 2,500 EDGE Miles, where one EDGE Mile is equivalent to Re 1.
The card comes with a joining and annual fee of Rs 5,000.
2. MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card
With the MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can earn up to 6% myCash on booking hotels on MakeMyTrip. It comes with a forex markup fee of 0.99%. The card offers a MakeMyTrip voucher worth Rs 1,000 each year.
The card can be secured with a joining fee of Rs 999 and cardholders need to pay the same amount as an annual fee.
3. Yatra SBI Credit Card
The Yatra SBI Credit Card offers up to Rs 1,000 off on domestic flight bookings and up to Rs 4,000 off on international flight bookings. Upon joining, cardholders will get a welcome gift in the form of Yatra.com vouchers worth Rs 8,250.
Yatra SBI Credit Card holders need to pay a joining fee of Rs 499 and a similar amount every year.
4. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card
With this card, you can get up to a 20% instant discount on hotel bookings and a 10% instant discount on flight bookings via EaseMyTrip. It offers two complimentary domestic lounge visits each year.
It comes with a joining and annual fee of Rs 350.
5. Ixigo AU Credit Card
The Ixigo AU Credit Card offers 10% off on flight and hotel bookings done through Ixigo. Further, there's zero markup fee on international transactions. It offers 16 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every year.
The card can be secured with zero joining and renewal fees.
To conclude, amid the wide range of travel credit cards available in the market, it’s advisable to evaluate the fees and features before finalising a card.