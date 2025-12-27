Too Late To Buy Silver? Know What Robert Kiyosaki Has To Say

Robert Kiyosaki, who is the author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', has said that "$70- $200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026". The American businessman has advised people to invest in the precious metal.

Silver has emerged as the undisputed star of 2025, with its prices hitting a record high of $78 per ounce this week. The white metal's latest rally is buoyed by renewed hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in January.

'Is It Too Late To Buy Silver?'

In a post on X, Kiyosaki expressed his views on the major question doing the rounds among investors globally.

"It depends. If you think silver is at an all-time high, then you’re too late. I believe silver is just getting started, and I believe $70- $200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026."

Kiyosaki said there were many reasons why he stated that the "$200" price of silver is possible in 2026.