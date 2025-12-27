Too Late To Buy Silver? Know What Robert Kiyosaki Has To Say
Robert Kiyosaki has provided advice to investors planning to buy silver after the precious metal reached new highs in recent times.
Robert Kiyosaki, who is the author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', has said that "$70- $200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026". The American businessman has advised people to invest in the precious metal.
Silver has emerged as the undisputed star of 2025, with its prices hitting a record high of $78 per ounce this week. The white metal's latest rally is buoyed by renewed hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in January.
'Is It Too Late To Buy Silver?'
In a post on X, Kiyosaki expressed his views on the major question doing the rounds among investors globally.
"It depends. If you think silver is at an all-time high, then you’re too late. I believe silver is just getting started, and I believe $70- $200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026."
Kiyosaki said there were many reasons why he stated that the "$200" price of silver is possible in 2026.
He suggested readers do their own research by watching videos on YouTube and listening to all the pros and cons, and later making a decision for themselves.
Kiyosaki said that he started acquiring silver in 1965. This was the time when the precious metal was less than a US dollar an ounce.
"I continue to acquire silver at $70 an ounce. The best way for you to get richer is to do your own research... Start small... Then your wealth will be in your head and in your hands," he wrote.
He added, "Even if you make mistakes, you become richer than a person who just lets people tell them what to do."
Kiyosaki said people should study and learn from their own mistakes, wins and losses, since this will make them a "truly rich person."
In another post on Dec. 27, Kiyosaki highlighted that silver is all set to break $80 an ounce mark.
"Happy New Year.... smart silver stackers. Your patience has paid off. Now we get richer. Happy 2026. Silver is hotter than gold," he added.
According to Reuters, silver jumped by 9% to hit a record high on Friday, Dec. 26. Its rally was bolstered by various factors, including a market deficit and increasing industrial demand. The precious metal remained at a record high of $78.53 an ounce.
Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has often suggested that the silver price could hit the $100 mark or even reach as high as $130 per ounce, according to InvestingNews.com.
At an event in 2020, Neumeyer said, "I’ve been calling for triple-digit silver for a few years now, and I’m more enthused now”.
However, the expert suggested that he is "cautiously enthused because, you know, I thought it would have happened sooner than it currently is happening.”