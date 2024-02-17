Three Reasons Why Bank Locker Becomes Inoperational And Here's How To Avoid It

One of the key things that every locker holder has to complete is the payment of the rent on the locker and to ensure that this is up to date. Different banks have different cycles for which they collect the rent, though most of this is usually done on an annual basis.

Earlier, several banks even used to collect rent for three years at one go. There are times when the rent would be outstanding on the locker and if this is the case, then the bank is likely to restrict access till the time that the rent has been cleared for the past dues or even for the current year.

This situation occurs when there is no direct debit to a savings account and the locker rent has to be paid separately, which is missed out. The best way to tackle this situation is to link it to a savings bank account and give instructions for the direct debit of the locker rent to the account.

There might be a situation, too, where the balance in the account might not be enough for the rent and hence, the transaction was not completed. In such a situation, ensuring that the savings account has the necessary balance and paying the rent would ensure that the access is restored to the locker.