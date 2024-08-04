MBA Vs 10 Years Experience: This Is Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh's Pick

Between an MBA and work experience of 10 years, Vineeta Singh has a clear pick. Working in different roles for 10 years is what makes experience the winner here, according to the co-founder and chief executive officer of Sugar Cosmetics.

Growing up and seeing her parents work hard and earn less, Singh wanted to run the other way. "I learnt it's not the fastest way to get rich." Entrepreneurship is a high-risk, high-reward game, she said. For her, stepping into entrepreneurship meant much more than leaving her pay cheque behind.