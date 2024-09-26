Things To Keep In Mind When Choosing Your Credit Card Network

The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to offer the choice of a card network to their customers. This is to ensure that there are no private agreements, whereby the banks just issue a selected card network provider and that the customer has no say in the matter. This will give a proper choice to the individuals as they can make their own decisions.

This factor now also raises the responsibility on the individual to make the right selection and here are some conditions that they need to consider when making this choice.