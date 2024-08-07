The Small- And Mid-Cap Funds That Protected Your Money During Monday Market Rout

Movements in the global markets triggered a sharp correction in the domestic market on August 5. The Nifty had declined as much as 3.33% to 23,893.70, and the Sensex slumped 3.32% to 78,295.86, the lowest levels since June 4.

The overarching global cue for the crash was the drop in US bond yields. The global market reaction to this was further driven by the hike in interest that narrowed the ease of carry trade.

The equity markets' fall from all-time highs was a deep cut spread across categories. The broad-based selling on Monday saw the benchmark Nifty 50 lose 2.7% and the broader market gauges—the NSE Midcap 150 and the Small Cap 250—lose 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively, with most listed stocks losing ground.

This sharp fall in the broader markets brings into focus the need for downside protection. Actively managed funds need to both be able to beat the benchmarks during bull runs and also be able to hedge against drastic losses when the broader markets are choppy.