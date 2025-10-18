The Power Of Compounding: How A Rs 5,000 Monthly SIP Grows Over 25 Years

Investing early is one of the smartest financial decisions you can make. If you're young and have time on your side, even a small SIP in mutual funds can help you grow a substantial corpus for a financially secure future.

This is the power of compounding, where small investments over a longer tenure generate higher returns. Mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) are a popular way to build wealth through the stock market. Investors get an opportunity to invest fixed amounts regularly through SIPs. This promotes disciplined investing and averages out risks over time. This is why financial experts recommend staying invested for a long duration for maximum returns from mutual fund SIPs.

Long-term investing also helps to spread out risks, making your portfolio more stable. Let’s see how a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 for 25 years could help you to grow a substantial corpus.