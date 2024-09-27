NPS Tax Dilemma: Here's How Much Can You Really Invest

Launched in 2004 and revamped for the general public in 2009, the NPS is a government-backed retirement savings scheme that allows individuals to invest in a mix of equity, corporate bonds, and government securities. One of its main attractions is the tax benefits it offers.

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, an individual can claim deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on NPS contributions. Moreover, an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 is available under Section 80CCD(1B), bringing the total potential tax deduction up to Rs 2 lakh. According to the Income Tax Department, this means one can save a maximum of Rs 60,000 in taxes (assuming the highest tax bracket of 30%).

“These tax benefits make NPS an attractive option for investors looking to save on taxes while securing their retirement," said Gajendra Kothari, managing director and chief executive officer of Etica Wealth Management.

But the question remains—how much can one actually invest and still optimise these benefits?