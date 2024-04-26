The Mutual Fund Show: Should You Recalibrate Investments In BFSI Schemes?

The banking, financial services and insurance sector hasn't run-up as much as the other sectors, according to Nikhil Kothari, director of Etica Wealth Management Pvt. "Diversified funds have 20–25% money in BFSI funds," he said.

"From the viewpoint of a fund house, the market has expanded significantly. Previously, only banking companies were present. But now, mutual fund companies and insurance companies have also emerged. Therefore, those sectors are not experiencing a reduction in interest rates," he said in terms of rate cuts.

"From a portfolio perspective, the clients should have both types of funds—a fund with a reasonable AUM and another one with a legacy fund, for a more diverse portfolio," said Kothari, while explaining the rationale of a flexi-cap fund.