The Mutual Fund Show: Can Mid-Cap Schemes Fetch High Returns?

Investors should consider exploring mid caps as a category, according to Anant Ladha, founder of InvestAajForKal. "We must rationalise our expectations for returns, as currently investors are anticipating returns of over 20%," he said.

In the next two years, there could be some fluctuations and instability in this sector (mid-cap), making it an opportune time for investing in SIPs. However, if you are considering investing lump sum in this sector, it is advisable to reconsider and evaluate it from a valuation standpoint as well, advised Ladha.

The period when fund managers struggle the most is when they do not observe adequate corporate earnings, according to Satish Mishra, fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund.

In terms of challenges that a fund manager faces, he said, "Currently, corporate earnings are not strong. So, life is not very challenging at the moment. Some challenge arises from the valuation perspective."