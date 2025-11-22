The Maths Behind Becoming A Crorepati With Zero Side Income

Many people dream of becoming a crorepati in India. At the same time, it feels out of reach for most salaried individuals without an inheritance or a side hustle. But one can harness the power of compounding by investing in different instruments to achieve this target.

In practical terms, you become a crorepati when your net worth is at least Rs 1 crore. This can be through mutual funds, EPF, PPF, stocks, FDs, property and cash combined. For a salaried Indian with no side income, this target is usually hit through long-term monthly investing, not one big jackpot event.

For example, let us assume you invest in mutual funds and PPF for 15 years. The calculations would look as follows: