The Mathematics Of Regret: Cost Of Starting SIP Late By 1 Year

One of the best ways to grow your wealth is to invest in different assets. In this regard, among the most popular options in India currently are mutual funds. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) for investing in mutual funds have become increasingly popular over the years.

However, many aspiring investors hesitate, waiting for the "perfect" moment, or simply procrastinate. This delay often comes with a hidden cost: a cost that can be mathematically quantified.

The cost of starting a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) late by just one year is high due to the loss of compounding benefits. Starting your SIP early allows your investments more time to compound, exponentially increasing the final corpus.

To illustrate, we will see how an SIP of 15,000 gives a much lower corpus if the investment tenures are reduced by just one year.