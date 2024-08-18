TDS Adds Another Wrinkle To Floating Rate Savings Bonds

The Floating Rate Savings Bonds, also known as Government of India Floating Rate bonds, have been an option to earn regular returns for fixed income investors for a long period of time. Some time ago, the interest rate on these bonds was made floating in nature, which means that they could very well change several times over the life of the bonds.

Now, the Union Budget 2024 has proposed a tax deduction at source on the interest payments. This adds another wrinkle for those who are considering the bonds as an investment.

Here is a detailed evaluation of the option that is available for the investors.