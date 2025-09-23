Tax Treatment Under UPS: Top 10 FAQs Answered — All You Need To Know

1. What is the tax treatment for the contributions made by the Central Government to the individual corpus of the subscribers under the UPS?

The central government contributes 10% of monthly emoluments (basic pay + dearness allowance) of the employees to the individual corpus. This contribution is eligible for deduction.

2. What is the tax treatment for the employee's contributions towards the UPS?

The employee's contribution towards UPS, up to 10% of monthly emoluments (basic pay + dearness allowance), is eligible for deduction.

3. What is the tax treatment of the contribution by the government to the pool corpus, which is 8.5% of (basic pay + dearness allowance)?

The additional contribution provided by the central government, amounting to 8.5% of monthly emoluments (basic pay + dearness allowance), is made at an aggregate level basis directly to the pool corpus. This contribution is not towards the individual corpus. Therefore, this contribution is not treated as income in the hands of the employee, neither as salary nor as perquisite and is not chargeable to tax.

4. Is the amount partially withdrawn by a subscriber from their individual account/corpus under the UPS taxable?

The amount partially withdrawn to the extent of 25% of their own contribution from the individual corpus is exempted from tax as UPS is an option under the NPS.

5. Upon superannuation or retirement, an employee under the UPS is required to authorise the transfer of the value or units from their individual corpus to the pool corpus. What is the tax treatment of such a transfer within UPS?

For subscribers to the UPS, any amount transferred from the individual corpus to the pool corpus at the time of superannuation or retirement is deemed not to have been received by the assesses in the relevant previous year. Such transfers within the UPS framework are not taxable as income.