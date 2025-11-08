Tax-Saving Investments Under Section 80C: How To Reduce Taxable Income By Rs 1.5 Lakh

ELSS Funds: Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) typically offer an average return of around 12% to 15%. They come with a 3-year lock-in period, which is the shortest among tax-saving options.

NPS (National Pension System): The NPS offers an average return of around 8% to 10%. Investments remain locked in until the investor turns 60, as it is meant for retirement planning.

ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan): ULIPs aim to provide both insurance and investment benefits, with average returns of 8% to 10%. They have a mandatory 5-year lock-in period. The performance varies based on the chosen equity or debt allocation.

Tax-Saving Fixed Deposit: Tax-saving FDs provide a fixed return of up to 8.40%. They come with a 5-year lock-in period and are considered low-risk since returns are assured.

PPF (Public Provident Fund): PPF currently offers an interest rate of 7.90% with a 15-year lock-in period. It is ideal for long-term savings and is known for being a low-risk investment backed by the government.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme offers a return of 8.60%. It comes with a 5-year lock-in period, which can be extended for an additional three years. It is a low-risk option exclusively for senior citizens.

National Savings Certificate (NSC): NSC provides an interest rate of 7.90% and has a 5-year lock-in period. Since it is a government-backed investment, it carries low risk.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): This scheme offers a return of 8.50%, with investments locked in until the girl child reaches 21 years. Partial withdrawal is allowed once the child turns 18. SSY is a low-risk, government-backed savings plan.

Life Insurance Premiums: Premiums paid for life insurance policies or deferred annuity plans for oneself, spouse, children or any member of a HUF qualify for deductions.