Tax Notice On Foreign Remittances? Here's What To Do

There are a lot of people who undertake foreign remittances during a financial year. These are done for a wide variety of purposes ranging from payment of fees for children studying abroad to buying assets overseas. This requires undertaking a specific procedure and at the same time there is also the need to ensure compliance with the income tax requirements.

There have been several reports that the Income Tax Department has been sending notices to those who have transferred abroad more than a certain amount. This should not cause any worry for an individual if they have done things right. Here are some conditions when the notice could come or not come and how the individual should respond.