Tax Deadlines: Here's What You Need To Check Off Before March 31

In case you missed filing your ITR, want to modify your original return because some details have been inadvertently missed or wish to update your returns by declaring additional income, you can file an ITR-U. ITR U can be filed by March 31, 2024, for assessment years 2021–22 and AY 2022–23, which correspond with fiscal 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The provision to file belated returns was introduced in the 2022 budget, falling under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act, allowing taxpayers to file belated returns within two years of an assessment year.

The Ministry of Finance has also announced in a notification dated March 18 that all income tax offices across the country would be open through the last long weekend of this month from March 29 to March 31, 2024, to assist taxpayers with their queries as the deadline approaches.