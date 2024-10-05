Sweep-In FD: A Good Place To Build An Emergency Fund, But Conditions Apply

The idle money sitting in your savings or checking account could earn you interest. In a sweep-in account, one can tap into this advantage without losing the liquidity of the fund.

A sweep-in account is a type of bank account where funds above a set threshold automatically get moved to a fixed deposit. This can help earn a better interest compared to the savings account.

An added benefit is that money can also be transferred from the FD back to one's main account, if the need arises. This system can help avoid cheque bouncing and overdrafts.