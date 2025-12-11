Surrendering LIC Policy To Invest In Mutual Funds? Here’s How To Decide

Life insurance policies issued by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have traditionally remained reliable options for investors due to their dual benefit of protection and assured returns. Returns are assured in traditional plans, like endowment or money‑back policies, along with tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Generally, maturity proceeds are exempt under Section 10(10D), making them very attractive as an investment avenue for risk-averse investors.

However, the returns are mostly lower compared to other instruments like mutual funds. Investors also face a substantial loss when an LIC policy is surrendered prematurely.

As the mutual funds are emerging as preferred investment options for investors looking for market-linked returns, many could be considering surrendering an LIC policy and investing the money in mutual funds.

Here are a few crucial factors to know before surrendering an LIC policy and diverting the amount to other avenues like mutual funds.