Succession Planning: What We Can Learn From Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute Case

The high-profile dispute over the estate of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur has put succession planning under the spotlight. According to media reports, his children from his earlier marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor as well as his mother are challenging the will, alleging Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, is attempting to exclude them from inheritance. The Delhi High Court has asked for a full inventory of Kapur’s assets, highlighting the complexities that arise when estate planning is unclear.

At the centre of the dispute are several legal principles, and it is important to understand these in detail. Firstly, the validity of a will is critical.



Under Section 63 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, “The testator shall sign or shall affix his mark to the will, or it shall be signed by some other person in his presence and by his direction.” It must also have the attestation of at least two witnesses. Any suggestion of coercion, fraud or undue influence can render a will contestable. Registration is optional, but it bolsters credibility and may minimise chances of disputes.