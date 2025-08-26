'Stuck In A Loop': Reddit User With Rs 40 Lakh Loan And Job Loss Asks For Advice

A 31-year-old user on Reddit went public about a tough time they are facing in their life. In the post titled, “Lost at 31. Huge loan of 40 lakhs. No job. How can I turn this around?” the user shared how they have been facing job rejections.

The user started by mentioning their current scenario, “I recently completed my master's from the US. But I am coming back to India due to certain personal reasons.”

They then pointed out the difficulty in getting a job, stating, “I did not get a job in the US, and the Indian market looks a bit dim, getting rejections already.”

The user added, “I stopped working at the end of 2022, had a small setback, decided to go back to school, get some advanced diploma and moved to the US for my master's in the end of 2023.”

They user has six years of work experience as a data analyst, earning around 6 LPA. "Now Indian recruiters are lowballing me with my previous salary.”

“I really want to break into top tech in data for the experience, money and building a career. The jobs I like, certain skills don't match, again I have to go back and reskill, stuck in this loop for some time now. I want to turn it around, I don't know how.”