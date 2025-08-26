'Stuck In A Loop': Reddit User With Rs 40 Lakh Loan And Job Loss Asks For Advice
The user said that they have been dealing with a huge loan as well as job rejections.
A 31-year-old user on Reddit went public about a tough time they are facing in their life. In the post titled, “Lost at 31. Huge loan of 40 lakhs. No job. How can I turn this around?” the user shared how they have been facing job rejections.
The user started by mentioning their current scenario, “I recently completed my master's from the US. But I am coming back to India due to certain personal reasons.”
They then pointed out the difficulty in getting a job, stating, “I did not get a job in the US, and the Indian market looks a bit dim, getting rejections already.”
The user added, “I stopped working at the end of 2022, had a small setback, decided to go back to school, get some advanced diploma and moved to the US for my master's in the end of 2023.”
They user has six years of work experience as a data analyst, earning around 6 LPA. "Now Indian recruiters are lowballing me with my previous salary.”
“I really want to break into top tech in data for the experience, money and building a career. The jobs I like, certain skills don't match, again I have to go back and reskill, stuck in this loop for some time now. I want to turn it around, I don't know how.”
Here's the post:
The Reddit post elicited a number of comments providing advice and support.
A user recommended remaining calm and being single-minded in the job search. “Getting a good job is your main hunt now for which use referrals if you can, reach out to everyone who can help without seeming desperate and follow people in the industry on LinkedIn so as to be aware of any openings,” the user said, and recommended that paying off the loan must be given high priority after getting a job.
Another person posted, “Exactly in the same boat as you. Our only option is to re-skill/ up-skill. I know you must be exhausted, but there is no other way. You need to get better at your skills.”
One user posted their personal experience of beginning with any work available, skill building and side hustles over time, and learning that progress is more important than big victories.
Job hunting outside India was also proposed, with one user suggesting looking for remote jobs.
For those with similar career and financial woes, the conversation is clear. It emphasises that dedication, improvement in skills and watchful planning can overcome setbacks and move forward.