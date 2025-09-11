Stranded Abroad Amid War, Protests? Know What Your Travel Insurance Covers During Civil Unrest
Most standard travel insurance policies don’t cover situations arising from civil unrest, political instability, or rebellion.
Violent protests in Nepal have caused major disruptions, including the closure of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and curfews across the country. For tourists, this situation has underlined the need to understand what their travel insurance covers in case of civil unrest in a foreign country.
Travel Insurance Coverage During Civil Unrest
Most travel plans usually cover trip cancellations, delays and interruptions due to unexpected circumstances. But civil unrest is not always covered. Because of the high and unpredictable risks involved, standard plans usually do not cover situations like war, protests, political instability, or military uprisings.
For instance, “injuries or death resulting from war, civil unrest, or acts of terrorism are typically excluded” in Bajaj Allianz’s policies, according to the insurer’s website. Likewise, “acts of war by or under local government’s orders” are not covered by SBI General Insurance. Hence, it is crucial to check if your travel insurance covers such emergency situations while buying the policy.
What To Consider
Interruptions, flight cancellations: Your coverage may cover non-refundable expenses if you have to postpone or cancel your trip because of government advisories or flight cancellations.
Flight delays: Long delays due to shut airports or redirected flights may result in extra costs for lodging and meals, which may be reimbursed under trip delay benefits.
Emergency medical aid: Hospitalisation, doctor visits and emergency medical evacuation may be covered.
Travel assistance: To help travellers find alternate lodging, reschedule flights and handle emergencies, most insurers provide round-the-clock assistance services.
What To Check Before Your Trip
Examine your policy: Read your travel insurance policy carefully to understand the coverage and exclusions pertaining to civil disturbance.
Keep yourself updated: Keep an eye on government travel advisories and airline updates.
Speak with your insurance provider: Get in touch with your insurer to find out the terms and availability of any supplementary coverage if you are currently in Nepal or intend to visit.
Maintain records: Keep track of all correspondence with authorities, airlines and your insurance company. You should also keep track of receipts for any extra costs you may have incurred.
Travel insurance is a very useful tool, but you need to understand the specifics of the coverage. Verify your policy, enquire with your insurance provider regarding extra options and don’t ignore official travel advisories.