Stranded Abroad Amid War, Protests? Know What Your Travel Insurance Covers During Civil Unrest

Most travel plans usually cover trip cancellations, delays and interruptions due to unexpected circumstances. But civil unrest is not always covered. Because of the high and unpredictable risks involved, standard plans usually do not cover situations like war, protests, political instability, or military uprisings.

For instance, “injuries or death resulting from war, civil unrest, or acts of terrorism are typically excluded” in Bajaj Allianz’s policies, according to the insurer’s website. Likewise, “acts of war by or under local government’s orders” are not covered by SBI General Insurance. Hence, it is crucial to check if your travel insurance covers such emergency situations while buying the policy.