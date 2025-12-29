Still Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? Expert Flags Reasons Behind Delay—Here's What You Should Do

If you filed your income tax return on time this year and are still waiting for a refund, you are not alone. Across income brackets, taxpayers are facing unusually long delays in refund processing in 2025, even where filings appear complete and error-free, with little visibility on timelines or reasons.

According to tax expert, Gauri Chadha, this year has seen a fundamental shift in how refunds are being processed. "Unlike last year, a majority of cases have been put on hold," Chadha said during a recent discussion on NDTV Profit. "Even the processing of returns itself is getting delayed."