Step-Up SIP: How To Make Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years?

Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore is a remarkable financial milestone. For many people, it’s a dream to become a crorepati. Though it may sound unrealistic, accumulating Rs 1 crore over the long term is not a difficult task. Financial discipline, consistency and a long-term investment horizon can help you to achieve your goal easily.

In the last few years, the mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have emerged as the most preferred investment tools for long-term wealth accumulation. If you are looking to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore in 10 years, SIPs allow you to achieve the target by investing small amounts regularly. However, a step-up SIP can accelerate your investment journey and help you to achieve the Rs 1 crore target in a shorter tenure.