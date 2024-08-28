Preparing For The Plunge: What Changes When You Move From Employee To Entrepreneur

The thought of starting something on your own might have crossed your mind at some point or the other. The stories surrounding the leap of faith either turn out to be those of dazzling success or difficult downfalls of these ventures.

Clearly, the jump is not for the faint of heart and there are a lot of things that need to be considered, including one's bank balance. If you have actually decided to leave behind the suffocating job and become your own boss, there is a whole host of changes that accompany a move from being an employee to a self employed individual.