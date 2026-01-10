Starting With Rs 10,000 A Month: A Roadmap To Passive Income In 2026

Passive income has become one of the most overused phrases in personal finance — and one of the most misunderstood. Scroll through social media and it is often confused with side hustles, trading profits or weekend gigs. But real passive income is, as Rohin Pagdiwala, Founder of Pagdiwala Investments, puts it, far less glamorous and far more disciplined. And for someone starting with Rs 10,000 a month in 2026, that distinction matters.

"Passive income is something where you’re generating money for consumption or use without having to actively work for it," Pagdiwala said in a recent conversation with NDTV Profit. "If you’re doing photography, website creation or trading on the side, that’s not passive income. That’s a second or third income."