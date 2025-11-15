Start Early, Marry Smart: How To Build A Rs 15-Lakh Wedding Fund By 30

Indian weddings are known for grand celebrations and elaborate rituals. However, the special day can also be financially burdening due to hefty expenses. Typically, weddings are tied to social status and cultural norms, which prompt people to spend lakhs even on an average celebration tied to marriage.

These days, simple things such as photography, makeup and outfits can alone reach Rs 3-5 lakh. Food and venue expenses add significantly more burden, especially since Indian weddings are rarely a private affair. To manage these costs comfortably, it’s wise to start planning early. A long-term investment strategy could be helpful in saving a sizable amount to fund your big day.

If you’re under 25 and just beginning your career, you can still prepare for a wedding around age 30. A five-to-six-year tenure could be a suitable horizon to build a savings pool. You can easily achieve your goal with a few simple steps like budgeting, systematic investments and smart money management.

Let’s take a look at an investment strategy to build a corpus of Rs 15 lakh to finance your wedding over a horizon of six years. The wedding fund can be accumulated with a mix of assets. A diversified portfolio comprising gold, mutual funds and fixed deposits (FDs) could be helpful in ensuring healthy returns while minimising risks.