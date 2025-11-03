Spending Smart: How To Manage Gifting, Travel And Celebration Costs This Wedding Season

India’s 45-day wedding season, spanning November to mid-December, is here. Planning a big fat India wedding? Remember, costs can spiral quickly. With the festive month just gone by and gifts, travel and wedding costs coming up, it would be prudent to plan your wedding budget in advance to enjoy the special occasion without any stress.

Planning early and setting a budget can help you avoid splurging on last-minute buys. This way, if anything adds up unexpectedly to your predetermined allocation, you have the option to weigh the pros and cons and decide if it is worth stretching the budget.

While unplanned expenditures are part of any wedding, here are a few simple tips to minimise its impact on your long-term finances.