Spending Smart: How To Manage Gifting, Travel And Celebration Costs This Wedding Season
Planning early and setting a wedding budget can help you avoid unnecessary expenses.
India’s 45-day wedding season, spanning November to mid-December, is here. Planning a big fat India wedding? Remember, costs can spiral quickly. With the festive month just gone by and gifts, travel and wedding costs coming up, it would be prudent to plan your wedding budget in advance to enjoy the special occasion without any stress.
Planning early and setting a budget can help you avoid splurging on last-minute buys. This way, if anything adds up unexpectedly to your predetermined allocation, you have the option to weigh the pros and cons and decide if it is worth stretching the budget.
While unplanned expenditures are part of any wedding, here are a few simple tips to minimise its impact on your long-term finances.
Set A Budget
Start by setting a budget and understanding how much you can spend without financial stress. Plan budgets for gifts, travel and celebrations to avoid overspending.
Reduce Gifting Costs
For gifting, consider handmade options, which carry greater emotional value. This way, you can save money. But if you prefer a store-bought gift, compare various options and look for discounts and deals.
If you prefer to gift precious metals such as gold and silver, it is ideal to buy them in advance when the prices are low. You can also opt for group gifting, allowing you to spend a fraction of the cost on an expensive item.
Travel Costs
Wedding-related travel can lead to hefty expenses. Since it's also the time of the year when people take vacations or schedule wedding trips, plan your travel as soon as possible. Use online platforms to check for cheaper routes and alternative travel options to help you save money. Many platforms offer festive and seasonal discounts, which can be availed to further reduce costs.
Avoid Designer Clothes, High-End Jewellery
Whether it is the attire or jewellery, allocate a certain amount and try and stick to it. Avoid chasing every trend or mainstream option; instead, choose timeless pieces. This ensures your look remains elegant over the years. Many people also prefer renting outfits or jewellery for special occasions. Rentals are often more affordable and let you wear high-quality pieces without the full cost.