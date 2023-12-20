Smart Planning Can Help Limit Impact Of Last-Minute Travel Disruption

Whenever there is any disruption with respect to your travel plans, it is very vital to take a look at the bigger picture and the larger impact that would be faced in the aftermath of the event. This will help in arriving at the critical area that needs attention, and which can salvage the situation.

For example, if your flights to a holiday destination or a connecting flight while going on a holiday is cancelled, then the first thing to worry about is to replace the cancelled flights with other options. Not doing this will lead to the disruption of the whole holiday where hotel bookings and the whole trip comes under risk.

This identification becomes crucial because the spillover effect can be high where the hit is bigger than the initial one. Once the critical area is identified, it is time to tackle the problem here.