Small Savings Schemes: Govt Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged For March 2026 Quarter

The interest rates offered on deposits made under various small savings schemes, such as Public Provident Fund or the PPF and National Savings Certificate which is also known as the NSC, have been kept unchanged for the January-March 2026 quarter, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from January 1, 2026, and ending on March 31, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (September 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) of FY 2025-26," it stated.

This means popular schemes such as the Public Provident Fund or the PPF will continue to offer 7.1%, while the Post Office Savings Deposit remains at 4%.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana retains its attractive rate of 8.2%, and the three-year post office term deposit stays at 7.1%. The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will earn 7.5%, with a maturity period of 115 months, while the National Savings Certificate (NSC) continues at 7.7%. Similarly, the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) will provide 7.4% returns for investors during the quarter.

Small savings schemes, primarily operated through post offices and banks, are reviewed every quarter and play a crucial role in mobilising household savings. The last rate adjustment occurred in the fourth quarter of FY 2023–24, after which rates have remained stable for seven quarters in a row.

(With inputs from PTI)