Small Savings Schemes: Check New Rates For PPF, NSC For October-December Quarter Of FY26
The interest rates for small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q3FY26.
The Indian Government declared that the interest rates for Post Office small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), will remain unchanged. These rates will be effective for the October to December quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from Oct. 1, 2025 and ending on Dec. 31, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (1st July, 2025 to 30th September, 2025) of FY 2025-26,” the Ministry of Finance said through an official notification.
So, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2% on deposits, whereas the interest rate for a three-year term deposit will continue to be 7.1%.
The interest rates for both the PPF and the Post Office Savings Deposit schemes have also been maintained, standing at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.
The Kisan Vikas Patra will offer an interest rate of 7.5%, with a maturity period of 115 months. For Q3FY26, the NSC will continue to carry an interest rate of 7.7%. Similarly, the Monthly Income Scheme will provide an interest rate of 7.4% to investors during the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.
Here is a tabular breakdown of the interest rate applicable for different schemes:
As a result, the interest rates for small savings schemes, primarily managed by post offices and banks, have remained steady for the sixth quarter in a row. The government last adjusted the rates on certain schemes during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.
The Finance Ministry conducts a quarterly review of interest rates for post office small savings schemes. These rates are set following the guidelines recommended by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee.