SFBs Vs PSU Banks: Which One Offers Better FD Returns? Here's A Three-Point Guide

Apart from returns, safety also remains a key factor. Both PSU bank and small finance bank FDs are considered secure, as deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, covering both principal and interest, are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.



This insurance provides an essential safety cushion for small depositors. But it is still wise to review the financial health of the bank before making any investment.

At present, small finance banks are offering higher fixed deposit returns than public sector banks. The decision shouldn’t be based on interest rates alone; it also depends on your risk appetite, how much of your deposit falls within the insured limit and whether you prefer absolute safety over slightly higher gains.

If you’re seeking better returns, small finance banks can be a good choice. On the other hand, if you prioritise trust, long-standing reputation and stability, a PSU bank FD may be the more suitable option, even with comparatively lower rates.