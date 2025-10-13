Slavery Contract: Stunned Reddit User On People 'Buying Rs 80 Lakh Mercedes With Rs 2 Lakh Salary'
This isn't ambition anymore; it's financial self-sabotage disguised as YOLO, says the user.
A recent Reddit discussion has stirred controversy after revealing how many Indians are stretching their finances to purchase high-end cars, sparking concerns over the growing trend of risky spending driven by status and aspiration.
The writer shared an encounter at a Mercedes-Benz dealership, where he discovered that individuals on monthly salaries between Rs 1.4 and Rs 2 lakh were investing in cars priced at Rs 60–80 lakh. Most paid around Rs 7–9 lakh upfront and depend extensively on bank finance to cover the remaining cost.
“I was honestly stunned. How do people convince themselves this makes sense? Signing up for a 7-year slavery contract just to look rich lol. This isn’t ambition anymore - it’s financial self-sabotage disguised as ‘YOLO!!!’,” the user said.
In response to suggestions that such people may have generational wealth, the user wrote, "Nobody with a sane mind and ‘generational wealth’ would put 8L as downpayment for a 80L car. That just shows you’re as dumb as a broccoli."
The post sparked several reactions, with many recounting similar stories and sharing their opinions. "If you need to flex, why not second hand," reads a comment.
"If I had power, I would have removed Instagram and AI from the existence of planet earth. Instagram has normalised vulgar flexing way too much and it's not even funny anymore," another person wrote.
A comment highlighted, "If you think rationally, any good enough car works for going from one point to another, any phone works as good as iPhone for making calls and texting. But that's now how society works. People judge you based on your car, phone, clothes etc."
"Seems like a sales technique to make you comfortable buying one."
Some also said that it is best not to judge such decisions. "It's their money, their choice. And the consequences will be theirs too. Minding your own business is the zen art to master here," read a comment.