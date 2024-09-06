The Road Less Travelled To Your Dream Car—SIPs

Dreaming of a Rolls-Royce? You’re not alone. The iconic vehicle represents the pinnacle of luxury and success that many aspire to experience. While there can be no end to what a dream car can be, how does one turn this dream into reality? One effective way is through Systematic Investment Plans, or SIPs.

In India, buying a car often transcends pure practicality and is simply, an emotional decision. “Car buying is like that. A lot of times, it’s not a practical one. Otherwise, sports cars and fancy cars wouldn’t sell in this country," said Renuka Kirpalani, consulting editor at Autocar India and Mashable India.

This is what often drives people to splurge on high-end vehicles despite practical considerations. And the allure of luxury cars, like the Rolls-Royce, is growing among Indian consumers. According to a 2023 survey by Autocar India, 42% of luxury car buyers in India are using innovative financial strategies, including SIPs, to own these vehicles. This trend reflects a broader shift towards disciplined investment methods to meet long-term goals.