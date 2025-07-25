SIP Vs Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Rs 5,000 Monthly Investment For 10 Years Compared

In SIPs, you invest a fixed amount in mutual funds at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly. Since they are market-linked, SIPs typically offer higher returns over the long term, but they also carry a certain level of risk.

You can diversify your investments through SIPs across debt, equity, bonds, gold and other asset classes. There is no limit on the amount you can invest via SIPs. You can start investing as low as Rs 100 per month.

On the other hand, the SSY is a government-backed small savings scheme for the girl child that offers fixed and tax-free returns. When it comes to the lock-in period, SIPs have no mandatory lock-in unless invested in ELSS.

With SIPs, you can redeem, or pause, your investment anytime. On the other hand SSY comes with a lock-in period of 21 years from the date of the opening of the account. The funds can only be withdrawn for marriage of the girl after turning 18. A partial withdrawal is also allowed for high educations. The maixum investment is capped at Rs 1.5 lakh in a fianncial year.

Under the SSY scheme, investments need to be made for at least 15 years.