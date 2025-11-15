SIP vs RD: Which Helps You Reach Your Wedding Goal Faster?

Weddings in India can be an expensive affair as people tend to mark their special day with grand celebrations. As a result, the cost can even rise into lakhs due to expenses on decoration, food, photography and wedding outfits, among others. This means saving early for weddings is a critical step to be able to fund hefty expenses without hurting your long-term financial goals or emergency funds.

While planning early is a smart financial move, it is also important to carefully choose investment instruments to optimise your returns.

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and a Recurring Deposit (RD) could be suitable options to save for financial goals. In a mutual fund SIP, you invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual funds, which helps to gain exposure to market-linked equities. They have potential for higher returns and benefit from the power of compounding. However, this is a high-risk investment as stock market returns are never guaranteed.

In contrast, RDs allow you to contribute a fixed sum every month and earn guaranteed interest. This could be a suitable choice for investors looking for secure assets, compared to SIPs.

To understand which of these can build wealth faster, let’s do a calculation:

Assuming you want to save Rs 15 lakhs in 5 years, here’s how SIP and RD investments can grow: