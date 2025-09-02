SIP vs PPF vs Gold: Which Will Make Rs 1 Crore Fastest With Rs 10,000 Monthly Investment?

Building wealth requires long-term planning and steady investments across different instruments. Achieving the target of Rs 1 crore corpus could be a tough task for many. However, your crorepati goal can be easily achieved through the right mix of schemes and assets over a longer tenure. In India, investors often rely on mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and gold, for market-linked growth and secure returns.

Each of these three options has its own merits, risks and timelines for wealth creation. But if your goal is to make Rs 1 crore by investing Rs 10,000 monthly, which option would get you there fastest? Let’s find out.