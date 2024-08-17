SIP Payment Miss: Why Investors Should Avoid The Third Strike At All Cost

A miss can sometimes occur due to several reasons and this might be tolerated if there is a temporary problem on hand. This can have some impact if the transaction does not go through and the units are not allotted for the month. If the problem persists and there are more misses, then the impact could be severe. A single miss will not invalidate the entire SIP process and if there is an adequate balance in the bank account in the next month, then the transaction will once again go through. Missing out on three consecutive SIPs will, however, lead to more serious action, as such a miss would ensure that the mutual fund cancels the SIP. This would lead to a permanent cessation of the SIP and this would no longer be valid even if there was an adequate balance in the following month. This is why one has to be careful and ensure that there are no multiple or consecutive misses on the SIP front. Sometimes, just ignoring the situation can lead to severe consequences, and the investor should ensure that this does not happen.