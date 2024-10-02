SIP Investment: Why You Should Start Now Rather Than Waiting For Market Dip

A systematic investment plan or an SIP has become a common tool used to invest into the mutual fund space. Often, first time investors wonder about the right time to start investing, that is, whether they should begin parking their investments when the market is at the peak or when the numbers dip into the reds.

“Timing the entry and exit in the market is tough. SIP helps tide over market cycles without impacting the returns based on timing,” said Vineeth Iyer, managing director of Prudeno Wealth Advisors.

Kshitiz Mahajan, co-founder of Complete Circle Capital echoes that it is important to be in the market than to attempt to time it perfectly.

“When you keep waiting to cash the bottom, one misses an overall input value in the market that can deliver a good return. Over a period, the money that was missed over time would have generated a delta,” Mahajan said.

It's a fact that the benefit of SIP is more evident if the money is invested when the market is dipping, or when the market is at top and has begun correcting. But according to these financial planners, it is better to add some money to your SIP rather than trying to time the market.